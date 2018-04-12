Reports: Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a girl

NEW YORK (AP) - It appears Khloe Kardashian is finally a mother.

Several outlets have reported that the 33-year-old reality star has given birth to a baby girl, but her representatives have not commented. TMZ was first to report details of the birth.

Kardashian was expecting the baby with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The birth comes amid a torrent of tabloid speculation about the couple after surveillance video showed the basketball star making out with other women. There has been no comment from either Kardashian or Thompson on the matter.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has long talked about her desire to be a mother.

