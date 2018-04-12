TIMELINE: What happened after Seven Hills student's original call for help

Cincinnati's police chief spoke to the media Thursday, laying out a timeline events in the death of a Seven Hills student found dead in a van earlier this week. (Source: Cincinnati police)

"We want to get a comprehensive view of what actually took place," Chief Eliot Isaac said. "This is a tragic event."

Tuesday, 3:14 p.m.

A 911 call is made. The caller, Kyle Plush, 16, said he was unable to hear the call taker and repeatedly yelled for help.

"(There was) no exchange in dialogue between the call taker and (the victim)," said Isaac.

Nearly three minutes pass before the line disconnects.

Less than a minute later, the dispatcher called back and got Plush's voice mail.

3:21 p.m.

Isaac says at this point, a two-person District 2 car was dispatched on an "unknown trouble run."

3:26 p.m.

"(Officers) patrolled the area and attempted to locate the caller and look for anyone that appeared to be in distress," Isaac said.

3:35 p.m.

A second 911 call was made by Plush. A different call-taker answered, according to police.

Plush again said he was unable to hear the call taker and he was trapped in his vehicle. Isaac said in this second call, Plush provide make and model information for the van, information not provided in the initial call.

"On that second 911 call, something has gone terribly wrong," said Isaac. "This young man was crying out for help, we weren't able to get the information to the officers at the scene and we need to find out why -- equipment malfunction or some type of other user error, we're going to do an investigation to get those answers."

The call taker in this second call has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal police investigation.

3:37 p.m.

Officers closed the incident and went back into service.

Officers were at the scene for 11 minutes, Isaac said.

3:44 p.m.

Hamilton County deputies working traffic at the school called in, indicating the cops on scene earlier had said they'd looked for a caller trapped in a van, checked a van in the parking lot, but did not find anything.

8 p.m.

Plush family contacted by a classmate of the victim, saying they'd seen him heading toward the van earlier that day in the student parking lot.

The family pinged the teen's phone, contacted a Hamilton County dispatcher, and went to find the van.

Upon arrival Isaac said, the family opened the fan and found Plush unresponsive and not breathing. The teen's death has been ruled accidental, and officials have said he was trapped under a third-row seat.

8:59 p.m.

Police and fire units arrive on the scene, and life-saving measures are unable to revive the victim, Isaac said.

"Something went wrong here, and we have to find out why we weren't able to provide that help," Isaac said.

