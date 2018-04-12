Vontaze Burfict's 4-game suspension upheld by NFL

Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict leave the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in 2017. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict did not win his appeal and will be suspended the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to a statement by an NFL spokesperson.

Burfict has now been disciplined 11 different times by the NFL, costing him more than $4 million in fines and lost pay. This four-game suspension will cost him more than $1.6 million in game checks.

This is the third suspension for Burfict and third straight year Burfict will start the season under suspension.

The league suspended Burfict the first three games of the 2016 season for his hit on Antonio Brown in the Bengals’ playoff loss to the Steelers. He got another three-game suspension to start the 2017 season after a pre-season hit during the game against the Chiefs.

The Bengals told Fox19 Now they will have no further comment going forward.

Burfict is eligible to participate in all offseason activities and preseason practices and games.

