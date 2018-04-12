Teen wears dress with faces of black women to prom

According to her Instagram post, Skyler said she wanted to take all the black queens who made a difference in her life to prom with her. (Source: Instagram)

(RNN) - It’s prom season, and students everywhere are showing off their special looks. One teen, chose to wear a look of inspiration.

Skyler Branch, of White Station High School in Memphis, wore a dress that has not only her classmates talking, but thousands of people on social media.

Branch wore a custom-made dress that featured the faces of famous black women like Michelle Obama, Oprah, Beyonce’, Aaliyah, Halle Berry, Diana Ross and many more.

The dress also featured the face of Skyler’s great-grandmother.

Yahoo! Style reports that the look was inspired by the passing of her great-grandmother, whom she was very close to.

Skyler turned heartache into inspiration, and art.

“I decided I wanted to take all the black queens that made a difference in my life to prom w (with) me I think I accomplished just that,” said Skyler on her Instagram post.

A post shared by @sky_marie__ on Apr 7, 2018 at 10:33pm PDT

Skyler’s mom spoke to Yahoo! Style, explaining the moment she shared the vision for her prom dress.

"She said, ‘Mom, there’s been so many extraordinary African-American women who have done so much for me. I want to show them some respect so that they know that not just the older adults, but the younger adults appreciate who paved the way.’" said Skyler’s mother Dayna.

Skyler plans to attend college and major in pre-vet studies. One of the women on Skyler's dress is Dr. Alfreda J. Webb, the first African-American female veterinarian in the U.S., Yahoo! Lifestyle reports.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.