A dead whale washed ashore in Spain with 64 pounds of trash inside it

Debris ingestion rates in some species of whales have been found to be as high as 31 percent. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – There is an unfathomable amount of trash in the ocean. According to National Geographic, 5.25 million pieces of plastic debris.

For a whale, it can amount to a deadly minefield.

A male sperm whale washed up on a Spanish beach last month, and authorities announced last week it was filled with 64 pounds of trash.

In a release the government of Murcia, a coastal province in southeast Spain, said garbage bags, sacks, ropes, pieces of nets, and even a drum were found inside the whale.

“The presence of plastics in seas and oceans is one of the greatest threats to the conservation of wildlife throughout the world,” said Consuelo Rosauro, an environment official.

Pictures showed the juvenile sperm whale whale appearing on the beach, deeply undersized.

(Sperm whales get their name from 19th-century whalers who mistook a white substance found in the whale's head for its sperm.)

According to The Washington Post, officials said the whale weighed just 14,300 pounds. Adult male sperm whales are capable of weighing 70,000 to 90,000 pounds, according to National Geographic.

The Murcia government said experts believed the whale died either due to peritonitis, an inflammation of abdominal organs, or some other impact to the digestive system because of the trash.

Whales dying after eating plastics and trash is an all-too-common phenomenon.

According to a 2015 report by Marine Pollution Bulletin, cetaceans – marine mammals such as whales and dolphins – debris ingestion has been documented in 56 percent of species.

In some species, the report said, ingestion rates were as high as 31 percent. Debris-induced mortality rates were found to be as high as 22 percent in certain populations of beached cetaceans.

