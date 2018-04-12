Mayor, others want 911 call center review in wake of Seven Hills student's death

A 911 call taker has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of a Seven Hills student's death.

Kyle Plush, 16, was found dead in a van near the school Tuesday night after placing two 911 calls. Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Thursday police officers were searching for the teen in a school parking lot while the teen was on the phone with a 911 call taker.

TIMELINE: What happened after Seven Hills student's original call for help

An internal police investigation has been launched.

Police: Something went 'terribly wrong' in death of trapped teen who called 911 for help

“The events leading up to Kyle’s death are devastating and also raise concerning questions about our City’s emergency 911 system and police response," said Mayor John Cranley. "While it is unclear if there is wrongdoing by the city in this tragedy, we have a profound responsibility to find out. I applaud Police Chief Eliot Isaac for launching an investigation on the specific issues that happened Tuesday. However, separate from this incident, the problems of management, supervision, and technology have been reported at the 911 center for years."

Cranley was joined by vice mayor Christopher Smitherman and multiple City Council members Thursday in calling for a review of potential 911 call center problems.

"As elected officials, we need to be involved directly in evaluating all available information and insist the proper solutions be adopted," Cranley said. "Accordingly, I join Vice Mayor Smitherman in asking that the Administration share all memos, reports and relevant emails surrounding the history of the 911/ECC immediately with me and Council. While the police will investigate the actions of the dispatcher and the police response, we must look at the overall history of the ECC and make sure all necessary recommended improvements are made.”

The death of Kyle Plush is horrible & senseless. @CityOfCincy must do all we can to prevent this from happening again. We were warned after an employee resigned from 911 Center there were mgmt problems. I will ask for full investigation at next Law & Public Safety Comm. mtg. — C. Smitherman (@voteSmitherman) April 12, 2018

Even beyond this situation, the challenges with the dispatch center have gone on for too long. The implementation of needed changes and reforms must happen immediately. These problems are a matter of life and death. Any tragedy is one too many. https://t.co/YXsjAnKOBw — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) April 12, 2018

Our 911 Call Center has had trouble for years, with a looming $20,000,000+ deficit, it's time to merge the 911 Center with the county, save money, and allow their reliable system to connect you to Cincinnati police and fire services in emergency situations. pic.twitter.com/DRGbpwxaoM — Chris Seelbach (@ChrisSeelbach) April 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.