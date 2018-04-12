Kentucky teachers to renew rallying Friday as lawmakers meet

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Teachers' rallies in Kentucky could reach a new crescendo Friday when the Republican-led legislature reconvenes to take up budget and revenue bills vetoed by the governor.
Public schools in more than 30 districts will be closed Friday because so many teachers and other school workers want to join the latest rally at Kentucky's Capitol in Frankfort. Thousands of Kentucky educators filled the Capitol earlier this month to demand generous school funding and protest pension changes. Their chants of vowing to "remember in November" have resonated through the Capitol during this year's legislative session.
The rallies came as lawmakers grapple with passing a new budget, finding revenues to support education and trying to fix one of the nation's worst-funded pension systems.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Crews responded Thursday to a report of a car sliding into the Ohio River near New Richmond.Full Story >
Crews responded Thursday to a report of a car sliding into the Ohio River near New Richmond.Full Story >
Deerfield Towne Center was evacuated Thursday for what emergency officials called a large natural gas leak.Full Story >
Deerfield Towne Center was evacuated Thursday for what emergency officials called a large natural gas leak.Full Story >
The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Verona and a robbery in Florida has been arrested in Tennessee.Full Story >
The man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Verona and a robbery in Florida has been arrested in Tennessee.Full Story >
An overnight SWAT call ended with a suspect in custody early Thursday, Hamilton police said.Full Story >
An overnight SWAT call ended with a suspect in custody early Thursday, Hamilton police said.Full Story >
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2002 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2002 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >