Fears of sewer pipe collapse close 3 blocks of major street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Fears of a cave-in courtesy a possible sewer pipe collapse have closed part of a major downtown Louisville street.

Metropolitan Sewer District spokeswoman Sheryl Lauder told the Courier Journal that officials sent probes into the 60-year-old, 84-inch (213-centimeter) diameter pipe that lies 25 feet (7.6 meters) below Main Street and found that sewer gases have eaten away at the concrete, exposing reinforcement bar.

The pipe is part of the same one that caved in late August, requiring six weeks of repairs.

Lauder said the department will evaluate different repair options. For now, further details are unknown.

MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott says the city has shut the parking lane and part of the sidewalk in the three-block section of Main Street as a precaution in the interest of public safety.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

