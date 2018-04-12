Confederate statue in Kentucky vandalized for 3rd time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The statue of a Confederate soldier in a major Kentucky city has been vandalized for the third time in less than a year.
The Courier Journal reports that the words "racist" and "traitor" were emblazoned on the base of Louisville's John B. Castleman statue. Crews have placed signs informing residents of the previous vandalism.
The statue was first vandalized with orange paint in the wake of August's deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. It was cleaned for $8,200.
Another can of orange paint was thrown at it in February.
City workers are testing methods to remove the writing, but will not remove the paint from February.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
