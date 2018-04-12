Oh no, it's Friday the 13th - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Oh no, it's Friday the 13th

(RNN) – Today’s Friday the 13th. So what?

There’s a lot of trepidation around this fairly regular occurrence. There’s another Friday the 13th coming up in July.

Our superstition even has a name: paraskevidekatriaphobia – the fear of Friday the 13th.

The fear of Friday the 13th is a combination of two separate fears -- the fear of the number 13 and the fear of Fridays.

Thirteen is the number of people who were present at the Last Supper. That’s Jesus and his 12 apostles. Thirteen gets the bad rap because Judas, the apostle who betrayed Jesus, was the 13th person to arrive.

Combine that with Friday, the day Jesus was crucified, and you can see why Friday the 13th might not be a favorite, especially among Christians.

But for most folks, Friday the 13th is no more than a footnote to their week or an excuse to binge-watch the movie franchise that began in 1980.

With all that in mind, here are a few things to remember this Friday the 13th.

Remember the “don’ts.”

Remember to lock the door.

Remember that not everyone fears this day.

Remember that this Friday the 13th is also International Kissing Day.

Remember that Jason wasn’t the first freaky pop culture hero.

Remember that many tattoo parlors have cheap ink deals today.

And finally, remember that this is Jason’s world and we just live in it.

