Oh no, it's Friday the 13th

(RNN) – Today’s Friday the 13th. So what?
There’s a lot of trepidation around this fairly regular occurrence. There’s another Friday the 13th coming up in July.
Our superstition even has a name: paraskevidekatriaphobia – the fear of Friday the 13th.
#friggatriskaidekaphobia ?? The fear of a cold gloomy Friday 13th morning?? No such thing pic.twitter.com/Ouv8nCYXXR— Radar (@F3_Radar) April 12, 2018
The fear of Friday the 13th is a combination of two separate fears -- the fear of the number 13 and the fear of Fridays.
Thirteen is the number of people who were present at the Last Supper. That’s Jesus and his 12 apostles. Thirteen gets the bad rap because Judas, the apostle who betrayed Jesus, was the 13th person to arrive.
Combine that with Friday, the day Jesus was crucified, and you can see why Friday the 13th might not be a favorite, especially among Christians.
But for most folks, Friday the 13th is no more than a footnote to their week or an excuse to binge-watch the movie franchise that began in 1980.
Whole lotta Jason!#horror #FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/xiIXlvpxHA— Erik Handy (@ErikHandy) April 9, 2018
In before it begins. Stay safe folks. #FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/jNBkCyxlYc— Crim dela Crimmy (@its_crimmy) April 12, 2018
omg guys it’s Friday the 13th today!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OYEhe6gd1Y— syafiq (@malaymango) April 12, 2018
Friday the 13th dudes! ?? pic.twitter.com/vOXLyZTMpc— The World of Saxon (@SaxonTheHound) April 12, 2018
International kissing day is on Friday the 13th, imma get kissed and murdered?! Now I call that a date :)— {?∀?} (@JayAAlfie) April 12, 2018
Jason & @alicecooper = BFF'S 4 Life and Death! This pic comes from one of the coolest Fangoria photo shoots of all time! #fridaythe13th #jasonlives #jasonvoorhees #alicecooper #cjgraham pic.twitter.com/zI593Nuz9X— Fangoria (@FANGORIA) April 12, 2018
Seriously though, what do you guys and gals think the best #FridayThe13th film is and why? Are you a Mrs Voorhees purist? A potato sack Jason enthusiast? A Freddy VS Jason fanatic? Let us know and we'll give you a shout out in these week's episode. #PodernFamily #moviepodsquad pic.twitter.com/RdZm8YSOMs— Films Remembered Badly (@BadlyRemembered) April 12, 2018
