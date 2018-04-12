Kentucky governor requests disaster declaration for flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has asked President Donald Trump to issue a disaster declaration for 35 counties affected by flooding.

The Daily Independent cites a Wednesday release from Bevin's office that says the late February flooding caused an estimated $24.7 million in damages statewide, with 75 percent of that damage inflicted on highways, bridges and local infrastructure. Four Kentucky residents died.

The release says the requested Presidential Disaster Declaration will provide more than one-quarter of Kentucky's counties with federal assistance to recover from the widespread storms.

Kentucky is currently awaiting a Federal Emergency Management Agency decision on a previous disaster declaration request for 22 eastern counties affected during a mid-February flood. Since 2009, the state has been granted 19 federally declared disaster related to severe weather and flooding.

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com

