Crews respond to report of car in Ohio River near New Richmond

Crews responded Thursday to a report of a car sliding into the Ohio River near New Richmond.

The scene is in the 1200 block of U.S. 52 at Lazy Daze Campground.

"When they pulled in off the main road I was out in the yard and they come flying down the road and I thought, 'Man they're going fast,'" a 911 caller said. "They hit that ramp, maybe not knowing it was a ramp. And they hit the mud from the river and went sliding down the ramp right into the river. It's kind of a brown SUV."

