Princeton's Kelsey Mitchell selected No. 2 overall in WNBA Draft

Former Princeton Vikings basketball star and Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell was selected No. 2 overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft on Thursday.

Mitchell finished her college career as the second highest scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history and owns the NCAA women’s record for most career 3-pointers made.

Mitchell, who stands 5-foot-8, was asked about how her game will translate at the next level on ESPN2’s broadcast.

“It’s going to be a lot of growing,” said Mitchell, after thanking her family first. “I’ll be learning a lot from the coaching staff. For me, it’s just seeing it before it happens.”

It’s the second straight year a Cincinnati area hoops product has been drafted in the first round. Franklin’s Luke Kennard was selected No. 12 overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2017 NBA draft.

