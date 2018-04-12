Appeals could mean months-long delay for Skylar Richardson murder trial

Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard. (FOX19 NOW)

The Skylar Richardson murder trial will not begin Monday and may be pushed back months.

A seven-page ruling handed down Thursday evening by Judge Don Oda considers 11 stipulations before the court having to do with Richardson's medical records and visits to the gynecologist as well as conversations which led to her doctor calling police about her baby buried in the back yard.

Oda sealed the 11 stipulations and ruled in favor of the state, saying the information shared is admissible in court because her doctor suspected child abuse.

The defense argues physician-client privilege is protected under law, so their appeal will likely come first thing Friday morning.

The prosecution is also likely to appeal, because of some of the privileged medical information.

It's all outlined in items A through S in the stipulations, some of which will likely be objected to.

"Based on our preliminary discussions, and my leanings on how this case might come out, it's my understanding that one or both sides are going to appeal," said Oda.

The Warren County Clerk's Office closed at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and nothing has yet been filed from either side. They have until 10 a.m. on Friday to appeal.

Then it's up to the 12th District of Appeals to rule on the medical records, which could delay the trial for months.

