Backpage.com, CEO plead guilty in two states

Backpage.com was shut down by the government last week. (Source: Backpage.com)

(RNN) - Backpage.com and its CEO pleaded guilty to separate charges in Texas and California on Thursday.

They had been charged in state courts, in two different cases.

The company itself pleaded guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.

In California, CEO Carl Ferrer pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy charges. He is expected to serve time in state prison.

"Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, and it is happening in our own backyard," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. "The shutdown of Backpage.com is a tremendous victory for the survivors and their families."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the guilty pleas "a significant victory in the fight against human trafficking in Texas and around the world."

As part of the plea agreement, the site also plead guilty to federal money laundering charges in Arizona, while Ferrer plead guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.

The former CEO is said to now be cooperating in further federal cases against the website's founders, Michael Lacey and James Larkin. Those two have been charged with facilitating prostitution and money laundering.

Federal prosecutors in Arizona are alleging Backpage earned more than $500 million in "prostitution-related revenue since its inception." Their indictment described the site as "notorious for being the internet's leading source of prostitution advertisements."

The charges cover five other company officials.

The government shut down the website, which was a hub for the sex trade industry, last week. A single-image notice, indicating a seizure by the FBI and other federal agencies, is all that remains of the site.

Backpage was considered a critical outlet for sex workers, and they have expressed dismay since its closing.

One said “thousands of sex workers across the country are panicked and heart sick” when it first closed last week.

Backpage has however drawn fierce opposition from groups and lawmakers for the proliferation of child sex trafficking ads that appeared on the site, under code words like “Amber Alert.”

According to the AP, a Senate report last year said 73 percent of all child trafficking reports that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received involved the site.

Federal legislation was passed last month, called the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), targeting operations like those at Backpage.

The bill ends the immunity for websites that host, but do not create, content found to “unlawfully promote or facilitate prostitution” or “facilitate traffickers in advertising the sale of unlawful sex acts with sex trafficking victims.”

That most notably affects listings sites, such as Backpage or Craigslist.

The law, which has been scrutinized for its potential First Amendment infringements, was signed into law on Wednesday by President Donald Trump.

