Loved ones remember Kyle Plush as vibrant, kind: 'Everybody really just adored him'

Kyle Plush is remembered as a bright and determined teen who never let life hold him back. (WXIX)

Kyle Plush is remembered as a bright and determined teen who never let life hold him back.

As authorities investigate the tragic death of the 16-year-old, whose body was found in a van this week, family friends are attempting to provide comfort through prayer at Mercy Montessori.

In the classroom, teachers saw a bright future for Kyle Plush, a strong and independent 16-year-old with a tender heart and a love for those around him.

"Kyle's gentle spirit made it a joy for others to be around him. We lovingly remember Kyle as creative, vibrant, and kind," said Patty Normile.

RELATED | TIMELINE: What happened after Seven Hills student's original call for help

Plush's death has been ruled accidental. On Thursday, it was revealed Plush had called 911 twice from inside the vehicle, the second of those calls taking place while officers were at the scene searching for him.

"That 2nd 911 call -- something has gone terribly wrong," said Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac. "This young man was crying out for help. We weren't able to get that information to officers on the scene and we need to find out why."

Cincinnati Police, the Sheriff's Office, and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters have all launched investigations to find the answer that question. Meanwhile, the dispatcher that took that second call, Amber Smith, has been placed on Administrative leave and has yet to be formally interviewed by police.

RELATED | Police: Something went 'terribly wrong' in death of trapped teen who called 911 for help

Hours after those calls, the teen's parents heard from one of his friends who said Plush never showed up to a tennis match. The family would use an app to track Kyle's phone to the school parking lot, where his father found the van -- doors unlocked -- and inside his son being crushed by the third row seating that would eventually take his life.

Jackie Taggart-Boyd says Kyle and her son Spencer were friends and classmates and Seven Hills. She says Kyle was something special, describing him as the life of the party.

She said Spencer called him the most positive person he'd ever met.

"Everybody really just adored him," she said.

School records show Kyle played trumpet in middle school. He also took part in the National Latin Exam and got a gold medal. He made his way to the Ohio Junior Classical League Convention in Columbus just last month. Plush also competed in Certamen events -- a game where you have to quickly recall facts about cultures. Kyle even starred in a play in 2015, and this year was part of the tennis team. Taggart-Boyd said the day he passed, he was supposed to have his first match.

Kyle was a big supporter of Sole Brothers, too. The non-profit focuses on giving shoes to youth in need worldwide. At one of the fundraisers, Taggart-Boyd said she walked into the room and found Kyle in the center of the dance floor, 120 students around him, cheering him on.

That, Taggart-Boyd says, is a true testament to the person Kyle was.

A 2015 biography on Kyle -- published for the school play -- mentioned that he also enjoyed skiing and biking.

Taggart-Boyd said her son and some of Kyle's other classmates told her that right now they're doing OK, as long as they stick together.

There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at T.P. White and Sons Funeral Home on Beechmont Avenue. His funeral will be held at St. Rose Church in Anderson on Monday, starting at 9 p.m.

The family is asking for memorial donations to go to the Ronald McDonald House.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.