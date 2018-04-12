FBI statistics: Crime dropped in first half of 2017

The Ohio Pet Sanctuary is struggling to keep the lights on after money in its bank account was stolen.Full Story >
The Ohio Pet Sanctuary is struggling to keep the lights on after money in its bank account was stolen.Full Story >
A 911 call taker has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of a Seven Hills student's death.Full Story >
A 911 call taker has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of a Seven Hills student's death.Full Story >
Kyle Plush is remembered as a bright and determined teen who never let life hold him back.Full Story >
Kyle Plush is remembered as a bright and determined teen who never let life hold him back.Full Story >
Crews responded Thursday to a report of a car sliding into the Ohio River near New Richmond.Full Story >
Crews responded Thursday to a report of a car sliding into the Ohio River near New Richmond.Full Story >
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >