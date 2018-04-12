FBI statistics: Crime dropped in first half of 2017

The Pennsylvania Avenue entrance of the J. Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Building is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(RNN) - Violent crime in America declined for the first time in three cycles in the first half of 2017, according to preliminary statistics for last year released by the FBI on Friday.

According to the statistics, which cover January-June 2017, overall violent crime was down 0.8 percent from the same time period in 2016.

According to a table the bureau released, violent crime increased during the first half of the year 1.7 percent from 2014 to 2015, and 5.3 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Murder, however, continued to increase, 1.5 percent from 2016. The rate of increase did slow, after a 6.2 percent jump from '14-15 and a 5.2 percent increase from '15-16.

Broken down by region, violent crime did actually experience a slight uptick in the South, by 0.1 percent. It was down 4.1 percent in the Northeast, and less than a percentage point in the Midwest and West.

Rape fell 2.4 percent, after rising the previous two cycles, as well.

Property-related crime experienced the most significant drop-offs. Robbery was down more than two percent, burglary more than six percent, larceny-theft three percent, and arson three and a half percent.

Overall property crime was down nearly three percent , according to the bureau's statistics.

Curiously, motor vehicle theft bucked the trend, with a more than four percent increase.

According to the FBI, the data included input from more than 13,000 law enforcement agencies across the country.

