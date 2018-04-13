Trump expected to pardon Scooter Libby

A White House official said President Donald Trump is expected to pardon Scooter Libby, the chief of staff to former Vice President Dick Cheney. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN) – A White House official told CNN that President Donald Trump is expected to pardon Lewis “Scooter” Libby.

Libby, who served as chief of staff to then-Vice President Dick Cheney, was convicted of perjury in the probe into who leaked the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame.

Former President George W. Bush would later commute Libby’s sentence, but did not pardon him.

Another interesting note about the possible Libby pardon: Libby was convicted in a case where a special counsel was named to investigate the Plame leak.

And who named the special counsel? None other than former FBI Director James Comey, who at the time was serving as deputy attorney general.

Comey’s upcoming book takes a look at his relationship with Trump, who fired him as FBI director last year.

Trump first used his pardon authority last year to pardon the controversial former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who’d been convicted of criminal contempt related to his methods of going after undocumented immigrants.

