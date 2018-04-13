Trump expected to pardon Scooter Libby

A White House official said President Donald Trump is expected to pardon Scooter Libby, the chief of staff to former Vice President Dick Cheney.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!".Full Story >
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.Full Story >
