Hearing related to FBI raid at Trump lawyer's office set

Hearing related to FBI raid at Trump lawyer's office set

Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN) Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Spokesman Jordan Prince said in an email late Thursday that a hearing is set for Friday morning. He did not disclose the reason for the court proceeding.

Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump, who in the last month has escalated his attacks on Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. He called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country."

