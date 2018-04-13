Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid

President Donald Trump's personal attorney is trying to prevent the federal prosecutors from using materials found in an FBI search of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is trying to prevent the federal prosecutors from using materials found in an FBI search of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week.Full Story >
President Donald Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney, according to a person familiar with the president's decision who said the announcement is expected...Full Story >
President Donald Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney, according to a person familiar with the president's decision who said the announcement is expected to come as early as today.Full Story >
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceFull Story >
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceFull Story >
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsFull Story >
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsFull Story >
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."Full Story >
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."Full Story >
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearFull Story >
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearFull Story >
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearFull Story >
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearFull Story >
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAFull Story >
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAFull Story >
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAFull Story >
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAFull Story >
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodFull Story >
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodFull Story >
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingFull Story >
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingFull Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themFull Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themFull Story >