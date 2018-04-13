Senate confirms Jennings as federal judge in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed another new federal judge for Kentucky.
The Senate on Thursday confirmed Rebecca Grady Jennings as judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. She was nominated by President Donald Trump last year.
On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Claria Horn Boom to serve as U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky.
Jennings has served as director at the law firm Middleton Reutlinger in Louisville and chaired the firm's litigation practice.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced Jennings' confirmation.
