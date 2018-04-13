Kings Island opens for season this weekend

Coney Bar B Que is under construction at Kings Island. (Photo: Kings Island)

Kings Island opens for the 2018 season this weekend.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, you can hop on the 364-acre amusement park's roller coasters: Mystic Timbers, The Beast, Banshee and Diamondback.

Families also can spend the day together in Planet Snoopy, voted “Best Kids’ Area in the World” 17 years in row.

There’s also new food items, games and merchandise including a new Coney Bar B Que restaurant under construction.

This fast-casual dining location will offer various barbecue favorites including smoked St. Louis-style ribs, pulled pork, rotisserie chicken and Queen City Sausage along with a fresh selection of side dishes, according to Kings Island's website.

Located next to the Scrambler, the restaurant’s architecture and theming will pay tribute to the early days of Kings Island and Coney Mall. Covered outdoor seating areas will offer views of Coney Mall and the oldest ride in the park, the Grand Carousel

Coney Bar B Que is included in the park's dining plans, with a majority of menu items gluten-free.

Kings Island also has a new executive chef this year: James Major, a two-time winner of the Food Network's Chopped reality TV cooking contest and contender on Alton Brown's "Cutthroat Kitchen."

An Ohio native and U.S. Navy veteran, Chef Major previously served as executive chef at Great American Ball Park and Funky's Catering. He is a certified Pro Chef II from the Culinary Institute of America.

The park will be closed Sunday but will be open all weekend days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) starting next week, April 27.

Kings Island will open full-time during the week (Monday-Thursdays too) starting May 14.

It's water park, Soak City, will open Memorial Day weekend.

For more information and prices for daily tickets or season passes, visit their website.

