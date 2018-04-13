NKY schools close as teachers rally in Frankfort

Several schools in northern Kentucky are closed Friday as teachers rally in Frankfort.

Teachers from across the state will head back to the state capital to protest possible budget cuts that would affect public schools and to express their disapproval with the change to new teachers’ pensions.

Schools closed in northern Kentucky so their teachers can rally are Grant County Schools, Gallatin County Schools, Owen County Schools, Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District, Bellevue Independent Schools and Newport Independent Schools.

From the Facebook page of the Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District it states, “If the Governor’s vetoes are not overridden, the financial implications of these vetoes mean that budget cuts to school districts will be inevitable.”

The post goes onto state that if this bill isn’t overridden that students will see a cut in kindergarten and preschool services, class size, extracurricular services, family resource centers, tutoring and counseling.

In regard to the teacher’s pension. That’s a done deal. The current benefits for teachers will go untouched, but there will be a new pension plan for incoming teachers. Teachers in the past have voiced their concerns that this will ultimately hurt students because it’ll be hard to recruit quality teachers.

The lawmakers get started in their final two days of general assembly at 10 a.m. If they don’t pass a budget, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will have to call a special session in the near future.

