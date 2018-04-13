Police: Teacher ran 'fight club' in classroom - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Teacher ran 'fight club' in classroom

Former substitute teacher Ryan Fish is accused of running a "fight club" in his classroom. (Source: WFSB/CNN/Montville Police Department) Former substitute teacher Ryan Fish is accused of running a "fight club" in his classroom. (Source: WFSB/CNN/Montville Police Department)

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB/CNN) – A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.

Outside court, 23-year-old Ryan Fish denied having any involvement with the alleged fight club during his time as a substitute teacher at Montville High School.

"I would say that I feel horrible about what happened, to be honest with you," Fish said.

When asked why he thought it was OK to let students fight in his class, Fish said: "I didn't think it was OK. I just didn't know what else to do."

Some students recorded the fights on their cellphones.

Fish starts one fight by saying, “One, two, three,” according to officials.

At one point, video shows students near the door. Fish tells them, "Away from the door, away from the door."

Police said the video also shows two students violently slapping each other while Fish stands behind his desk watching.

Residents were shocked by the charges against Fish.

"Not appropriate. Not appropriate at all," Carol MacPherson said. "He can say what he wants, but that should not have been happening in the school, in the classroom."

Fellow resident Nadene Kumph also was taken aback.

"I grew up in this town and I've never heard of anything like that happening before," Kumph said.

Montville Superintendent Brian Levesque said the district took action as soon as officials heard of the fights.

"Ryan Fish was a substitute teacher in our district beginning in March 2017. As soon as we learned of his involvement in this, we immediately terminated his employment," Levesque said. "Student safety is our highest priority each and every day."

Fish reportedly told police he let the students fight so they could be teenagers and get their energy out.

He also said he wanted to befriend them and admitted: "The truth is, I’m an idiot."

Copyright 2018 WFSB via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Trump administration pauses legal orientation for immigrants

    Trump administration pauses legal orientation for immigrants

    Friday, April 13 2018 2:45 AM EDT2018-04-13 06:45:14 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-04-13 12:51:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2010, file photo, immigration reform advocates march around the Federal Courthouse in downtown Denver. The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousa...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2010, file photo, immigration reform advocates march around the Federal Courthouse in downtown Denver. The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousa...

    The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousands of immigrants navigate the country's complex immigration court system.

    Full Story >

    The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousands of immigrants navigate the country's complex immigration court system.

    Full Story >

  • Constand to confront Cosby after parade of women take aim

    Constand to confront Cosby after parade of women take aim

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-04-13 12:48:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    Full Story >

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    Full Story >

  • Sears closing last Chicago store

    Sears closing last Chicago store

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 11:55:16 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-04-13 12:17:36 GMT
    The retailer, which is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)The retailer, which is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

    The retailer, which is now headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands.

    Full Story >

    The retailer, which is now headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, has fallen on hard times, and has been shedding stores, employees and brands.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly