Police: Teacher ran 'fight club' in classroom

Former substitute teacher Ryan Fish is accused of running a "fight club" in his classroom. (Source: WFSB/CNN/Montville Police Department)

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB/CNN) – A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.

Outside court, 23-year-old Ryan Fish denied having any involvement with the alleged fight club during his time as a substitute teacher at Montville High School.

"I would say that I feel horrible about what happened, to be honest with you," Fish said.

When asked why he thought it was OK to let students fight in his class, Fish said: "I didn't think it was OK. I just didn't know what else to do."

Some students recorded the fights on their cellphones.

Fish starts one fight by saying, “One, two, three,” according to officials.

At one point, video shows students near the door. Fish tells them, "Away from the door, away from the door."

Police said the video also shows two students violently slapping each other while Fish stands behind his desk watching.

Residents were shocked by the charges against Fish.

"Not appropriate. Not appropriate at all," Carol MacPherson said. "He can say what he wants, but that should not have been happening in the school, in the classroom."

Fellow resident Nadene Kumph also was taken aback.

"I grew up in this town and I've never heard of anything like that happening before," Kumph said.

Montville Superintendent Brian Levesque said the district took action as soon as officials heard of the fights.

"Ryan Fish was a substitute teacher in our district beginning in March 2017. As soon as we learned of his involvement in this, we immediately terminated his employment," Levesque said. "Student safety is our highest priority each and every day."

Fish reportedly told police he let the students fight so they could be teenagers and get their energy out.

He also said he wanted to befriend them and admitted: "The truth is, I’m an idiot."

Copyright 2018 WFSB via CNN. All rights reserved.