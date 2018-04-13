Mom, boyfriend plead not guilty in death of 4-year-old girl

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) - A northeast Ohio woman and her boyfriend have pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.
A medical examiner says Aniya Day-Garrett died last month in Euclid (YOO'-klihd) from a stroke caused by blunt impacts to her head. She was also malnourished.
Her mother, Sierra Day, and Day's boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, pleaded not guilty Thursday and remained jailed on bonds of $1 million.
Messages seeking comment were left Friday for their attorneys.
The girl's father has said he suspected she was being abused. He has called for an investigation into the county's child welfare agency.
The agency has said investigators never found enough evidence to remove the girl from her home.
Police said paramedics found Aniya unresponsive with burn marks on March 11 in Euclid.
