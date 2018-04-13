CPS board member calls for support of school safety plan

Cincinnati Public Schools board member Mike Moroski is calling for more support of a plan to make schools safer from gun violence.

After the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, the Cincinnati Board of Education passed a resolution to outline goals supporting school safety and reducing gun violence in addition to measures already in place.

Five years ago, the CPS implemented the training program ALICE, which stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate. It trains students and staff on how to respond during an active shooter situation.

The March 21st school board resolution calls for additional measures to be taken to increase school safety and prevent another school shooting.

The resolution calls for enhanced mental health services and substance abuse treatment. It also calls for an increase in School Resource Officers, an improvement to school safety infrastructure and training for staff and students. The school board also is asking for more enhanced coordination with law enforcement agencies.

All my love 2 the Council of Golf Manor for being the 1st governing body w/i our district 2 endorse the @IamCPS Board of Ed's resolution supporting school safety & reducing gun violence. We asked all bodies in our district 2 stand with us, and we appreciate GM stepping up first. pic.twitter.com/3U7TTkFtvI — Mike Moroski (@mike_moroski) April 13, 2018

The Council for the Village of Golf Manor recently passed the first endorsement of the resolution and Moroski is asking for others to do the same.

Moroski thanked the Golf Manor council for its endorsement on social media and encouraged other local governing bodies to endorse the resolution.

