Ohio Senate approves $115M plan to replace voting machines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.
It now goes to the Ohio House, where lawmakers might consider it before summer break.
The Columbus Dispatch reports most Ohio voting machines are over a decade old. About half use touch-screen voting, and half use scanned paper ballots.
The legislation would let counties choose which type of equipment to get. They would receive an initial payment toward startup costs, and remaining funding would be distributed based on the number of voters in a county.
The proposal was sponsored by Sen. Frank LaRose, a Hudson Republican running for secretary of state.
His Democratic opponent, Rep. Kathleen Clyde, of Kent, has called LaRose's plan a political maneuver.
