Baseball fan worries fireworks will harm nesting ospreys

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A minor league baseball fan in Florida is on a mission to help a pair of ospreys whose nest atop the left field lights is in the path of the weekly fireworks show.
Celine Sullivan is a longtime fan of the Daytona Torgugas. She tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal she watched the smoke and flaming debris swirl around the ospreys during a fireworks show after the home opener.
Sullivan and David Hartgrove of the Halifax River Audubon chapter asked the team to either stop the fireworks show, or move it. It wasn't an issue last season when the nest was atop the first base lights.
Team President Ryan Keur and city spokeswoman Susan Cerbone say they'll work on a solution.
The team is an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.
