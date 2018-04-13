Trial delayed for buried baby case amid appeal over gynecologist testimony

Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard.

Appeals have been filed in the case where teen mom, Skylar Richardson, is accused of killing her newborn. This move could postpone the trial for months.

HAPPENING NOW: Appeal officially filed in Skylar Richardson case. Sent to 12th District Appeals Court. Could delay trial for months @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/os7jFD8Wxo — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) April 13, 2018

On Thursday, attorney for Richardson moved to block testimony from her doctor, who police say, tipped them off to the baby buried in her backyard, citing patient-client privilege.

The judge then ruled physician-patient privilege did not apply to conversations between her and the doctor.

Police received the tip on July 14, 2017 from Hilltop OB-GYN Casey Boyce in reference to a "stillborn infant," according to an incident report.

A seven-page ruling handed down Thursday evening by Judge Don Oda considers 11 stipulations before the court having to do with Richardson's medical records and visits to the gynecologist as well as conversations which led to her doctor calling police about her baby buried in the back yard.

Oda sealed the 11 stipulations and ruled in favor of the state, saying the information shared is admissible in court because her doctor suspected child abuse.

BREAKING NOW: Skylar Richardson trial vacated until further notice from the higher court. No trial Monday @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/inV7GlYEln — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) April 13, 2018

Jury selection for Richardson's trial was set to begin Monday. It's not known how long this appeal could delay the trial.

During a brief hearing earlier this week, both sides appeared before the judge stating they were ready to move forward with the trial after no plea deal was offered.

Richardson, now 19, is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering.

The former high school cheerleader, then 18-years-old, is accused of killing her newborn baby "Annabelle", burning the remains in the family's fire pit and then burying the remains in the backyard.

Shortly after her arrest last year, Prosecutor David Fornshell said Richardson “purposely” caused the death of her baby. He described Richardson’s high-pressure life with a family “obsessed” with external appearances.

In an interview with Cincinnati Magazine, family members supported Richardson’s innocence and claimed that no one except the teen knew about the pregnancy until she gave birth to a stillborn baby.

Her trial was scheduled to begin in on Monday, April 16, but it has been vacated until further notice.

