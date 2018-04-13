Trial delayed for buried baby case amid appeal over gynecologist testimony

She performs under the name Mermaid Kariel. But after an overnight robbery at her home, she's missing a crucial part of her character — her tail.Full Story >
She performs under the name Mermaid Kariel. But after an overnight robbery at her home, she's missing a crucial part of her character — her tail.Full Story >
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.Full Story >
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.Full Story >
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.Full Story >
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.Full Story >
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.Full Story >
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.Full Story >
LMPD said around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of an intoxicated and disorderly subject. They were confronted with a man wielding a screwdriver, who lunged at an officer before being shot multiple times.Full Story >
LMPD said around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of an intoxicated and disorderly subject. They were confronted with a man wielding a screwdriver, who lunged at an officer before being shot multiple times.Full Story >