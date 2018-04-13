Winery's license revoked, may be in historically dry area

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say a winery's retail alcohol license should be revoked because it is located where selling alcohol may be prohibited.

The Gleaner reports the state Alcoholic Beverage Control board has ruled the license for Farmer and Frenchman should be revoked. The ruling says the winery is in a part of Henderson County that some historical representations may consider dry territory.

The revocation would be effective May 14.

The winery's lawyer, Steve Arnett, said Wednesday the decision will be appealed in Franklin County Circuit Court. He it will be business as usual until the court makes a decision.

Arnett says the winery's license was challenged twice before on the same basis and both times the board allowed it to stand.

Information from: The Gleaner, http://www.thegleaner.com/

