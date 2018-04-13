Hamilton County seeks public input on emergency plan

Hamilton County leaders are seeking public feedback on the 2018 Hamilton County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency created the plan as a guide to the county in how to better handle the impacts of natural and technological disasters.

“Hamilton County is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents and the reduction of disaster-related damages from both natural and man-made hazards,” Nick Crossley, Hamilton County EMHSA Director said. “The public’s participation will assist our emergency preparedness staff in identifying which hazards are of most concern to our residents and businesses. Providing feedback to the draft plan will also help us identify and prioritize the services, disaster-related projects, and capabilities the community may need during an emergency.”

Interested residents have until April 27, 2018 to view and make comments on the plan before it is submitted to FEMA for review.

The plan can be downloaded for review and feedback can be sent to Hamilton County EMHSA Assistant Director, Ryan McEwan at Ryan.McEwan@hamilton-co.org.

