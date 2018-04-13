The Latest: Valerie Plame denounces potential Libby pardon - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

The Latest: Valerie Plame denounces potential Libby pardon

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on "Scooter" Libby (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Former CIA operative Valerie Plame says President Donald Trump's plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby send a message "that you can commit crimes against national security and you will be pardoned."

Plame was exposed as a CIA operative during the George W. Bush administration. Libby, who served as Cheney's chief of staff, was convicted in 2007 of perjury, obstruction of justice and lying to FBI investigators. No one, however, was charged for the leak.

Trump plans to pardon Libby. That's according to a person familiar with the president's decision; the person wasn't authorized to discuss the decision ahead of its public announcement and demanded anonymity.

Plame spoke to MSNBC Friday.

___

7:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.

That's according to a person familiar with the president's decision who said the announcement could come as early as Friday. The person wasn't authorized to discuss the decision ahead of its public announcement and demanded anonymity.

The person said the pardon has been under consideration at the White House for months.

Libby, who served as Cheney's chief of staff, was convicted in 2007 of perjury, obstruction of justice and making false statements. The case stemmed from an investigation into the leaking of the covert identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame, though no one was charged for the leak.

President George W. Bush had previously commuted Libby's prison sentence.

