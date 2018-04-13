UC quarterback Ross Trail to transfer

University of Cincinnati quarterback Ross Trail will transfer to another program.



UC football head coach Luke Fickell confirmed Trail asked for his release from the program and Fickell gr anted that request.



"We appreciate Ross' hard work and effort during his time as a Bearcat and wish him nothing but the best moving forward," said Fickell.



Trail played in six games at UC and started two. He led the Bearcats to win over Miami in 2016 with a touchdown pass and scored on a run.



He was in competition with Hayden Moore to be the starter next season.

