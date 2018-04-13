New 'Incredibles 2' trailer reveals new supervillain

(RNN) – It’s been 14 years since we last saw Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and the rest of the gang from “The Incredibles.”

The Parr family is ready for a new adventure and the folks at Disney-Pixar are happy to tease us with a new trailer ahead of this summer’s release of “Incredibles 2.”

There are lots of interesting tidbits for fans, including a new supervillain.

Mr. Incredible is a stay-at-home dad. Elastigirl is the poster girl for a PR campaign to revive the image of the supers. Dash is still very very fast. Violet is a force field-throwing moody teenager. And baby Jack-Jack is still adorable, but super unpredictable with his super powers.

Fans are super excited.

Edna’s back.

Some hope to recapture their lost youth.

When I turn up to the Incredibles 2 premier and they tell me I'm too old to be watching these sorta films pic.twitter.com/E8AqmFASnx — jos² (@FKAjoshua) April 13, 2018

Let’s hear it again for Frozone’s wife.

The best thing about the new Incredibles 2 trailer is that Frozone's wife is back pic.twitter.com/nHSPVXUQSp — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 13, 2018

And the supervillain? Prepare yourself for the Screenslaver.

June 15 can't get here soon enough.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.