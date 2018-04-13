New 'Incredibles 2' trailer reveals new supervillain - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

New 'Incredibles 2' trailer reveals new supervillain

‘Incredibles 2’ hits theaters June 15. (Source: Disney-Pixar) ‘Incredibles 2’ hits theaters June 15. (Source: Disney-Pixar)

(RNN) – It’s been 14 years since we last saw Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and the rest of the gang from “The Incredibles.”

The Parr family is ready for a new adventure and the folks at Disney-Pixar are happy to tease us with a new trailer ahead of this summer’s release of “Incredibles 2.”

There are lots of interesting tidbits for fans, including a new supervillain.

Mr. Incredible is a stay-at-home dad. Elastigirl is the poster girl for a PR campaign to revive the image of the supers. Dash is still very very fast. Violet is a force field-throwing moody teenager. And baby Jack-Jack is still adorable, but super unpredictable with his super powers.

Fans are super excited.

Edna’s back.

Some hope to recapture their lost youth.

Let’s hear it again for Frozone’s wife.

And the supervillain?  Prepare yourself for the Screenslaver.

June 15 can't get here soon enough.

