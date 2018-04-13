Volunteers needed for annual Winton Woods Cleanup

Winton Woods (provided by: Great Parks of Hamilton Co.)

Recent flooding has left local parks a mess and Great Parks of Hamilton County is asking for volunteers to help clean one of them up.

The annual Winton Woods Cleanup is Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Families, friends, schools, companies and organizations are invited to help make a difference by removing debris and litter left behind along the shores of Winton Lake.

Winton Woods could use a bit of elbow grease. Luckily, we have a cleanup coming up! Grab some friends and come on down to help out your community — we'll even feed you lunch! More info: https://t.co/xYtkCAnuGw pic.twitter.com/oriRJ6KtOa — Great Parks of HC (@greatparks) April 4, 2018

In a show of appreciation, Great Parks officials are hosting a grilled lunch and raffle giveaways for volunteers after the work is complete.

This year there is a new challenge for high school students.

The high school that brings the largest group of volunteers will win the high school challenge.

Students from the winning school will each receive a free pass for a one-hour kayak or pedal boat rental, a free treat from Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

The event is free and volunteers are asked to preregister. Volunteers can also register at the event.

Those participating should meet at Kestrel Point Picnic Shelter in Winton Woods, 10245 Winton Road, Cincinnati.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring gardening gloves.

