OTR rideshare zone improvements complete

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati road crews (provided by: City of Cincinnati) Cincinnati road crews (provided by: City of Cincinnati)
OVER THE RHINE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati city transportation crews have completed work on the rideshare zone near Rhinegeist Brewery.

The drop-off and pickup zone is just north of the brewery and was designed to reduce traffic congestion and streetcar blockages in the northern part of Over-the-Rhine.

The improvements included improved pavement striping, new street and way-finding signage, and the relocation of a Metro bus stop.

The new pickup and drop-off zone is located about 50 yards north of the brewery’s main entrance on the same side of the street, which will allow passengers to enter and exit cars at the curb.

Riders can spot the zone by a vertical stack of four, colorfully painted beer kegs and signage. The zone is large enough to accommodate several passenger vehicles.

A geofence boundary was also added by Uber Technologies Inc. to direct users to the new pickup and drop-off zone. 

