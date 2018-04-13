OTR rideshare zone improvements complete

Cincinnati city transportation crews have completed work on the rideshare zone near Rhinegeist Brewery.

The drop-off and pickup zone is just north of the brewery and was designed to reduce traffic congestion and streetcar blockages in the northern part of Over-the-Rhine.

Crews for @CinPubServices rolled out final touches today on safety improvements near the @CB_Connector stop for @rhinegeist in OTR. The pavement striping helps to designate the new ride-share zone. Read more about the improvements: https://t.co/CqS60rouPT. @CityOfCincy @Uber pic.twitter.com/kvPUVqvINz — Roadmap Cincy (@RoadmapCincy) April 13, 2018

The improvements included improved pavement striping, new street and way-finding signage, and the relocation of a Metro bus stop.

The new pickup and drop-off zone is located about 50 yards north of the brewery’s main entrance on the same side of the street, which will allow passengers to enter and exit cars at the curb.

Riders can spot the zone by a vertical stack of four, colorfully painted beer kegs and signage. The zone is large enough to accommodate several passenger vehicles.

A geofence boundary was also added by Uber Technologies Inc. to direct users to the new pickup and drop-off zone.

