Police officer pleads guilty in assault of 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland police officer accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy when she worked as a teacher's aide has pleaded guilty to reduced charges including attempted felonious assault.
Maria Velez faces up to nine years in prison after entering her plea Thursday. The 25-year-old has agreed to resign from the police department and register as a sex offender.
Prosecutors say Velez was working as a bilingual teacher's aide at Clark Elementary School in 2015 when she had sex with the student.
Velez resigned from the position in December of that year and joined the Cleveland police force.
A message seeking comment was left Friday for her attorney.
Sentencing for Velez is scheduled May 21.
