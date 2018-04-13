Editorial: Our sympathy goes out to the family, community members mourning Kyle Plush

Both technical problems and human error may be to blame in failing to locate Seven Hills student Kyle Plush. (WXIX)

By now, you've probably heard about the tragic death of a 16-year-old from Anderson Township.

Kyle Plush died Tuesday, according to the police report, crushed by his van's third-row seat. He called 9-1-1 for help -- twice -- to let emergency workers know he was trapped but officers did not find him.

This tragedy has been ruled accidental, but it does raise three important questions:

1) Was there a problem with the vehicle? The report says Plush leaned over the third-row seats to get to his tennis gear -- it overturned and trapped him.

2) Did the 9-1-1 system fail? Did the operators give all the information available to the police?

3) Did the police officers take the call seriously and search hard enough for the teen?

Every day we learn more information about the case -- hopefully, the family will get the answers they need soon. But for now, our sympathy goes out to the grieving family, friends, the Seven Hills school and the community mourning Kyle Plush.

