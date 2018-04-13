Federal agency monitoring death of teen trapped by van seat

CINCINNATI (AP) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's monitoring what happened to a teenage boy in Ohio who became trapped by a Honda minivan rear bench seat and died.
The agency said Friday it's been in contact with local authorities and Honda "to understand all of the facts related to this tragic incident."
Sixteen-year-old Kyle Plush died Tuesday after becoming trapped inside a 2004 Honda Odyssey. A coroner says Plush died of asphyxiation due to "chest compression."
Plush made two 911 calls Tuesday afternoon begging for help from a parking lot at Seven Hills School in Cincinnati. Two Cincinnati police officers and a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy searched but failed to locate him.
A Cincinnati police spokesman said Friday the department has verified that the minivan wasn't subject to recalls.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal judge in Kentucky has signed an order temporarily stalling enforcement of a new abortion law being challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union.Full Story >
A federal judge in Kentucky has signed an order temporarily stalling enforcement of a new abortion law being challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union.Full Story >
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit to block a new Kentucky law putting more restrictions on abortions.Full Story >
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit to block a new Kentucky law putting more restrictions on abortions.Full Story >
A Cincinnati police spokesman said Friday the department has verified that the minivan wasn't subject to recalls.Full Story >
A Cincinnati police spokesman said Friday the department has verified that the minivan wasn't subject to recalls.Full Story >
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
Cincinnati city transportation crews have completed work on the rideshare zone near Rhinegeist Brewery.Full Story >
Cincinnati city transportation crews have completed work on the rideshare zone near Rhinegeist Brewery.Full Story >