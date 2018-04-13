Police: Woman who drove SUV with family off cliff was drunk

Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
Both technical problems and human error may be to blame in failing to locate Seven Hills student Kyle Plush.Full Story >
A federal judge in Kentucky has signed an order temporarily stalling enforcement of a new abortion law being challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union.Full Story >
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit to block a new Kentucky law putting more restrictions on abortions.Full Story >
A Cincinnati police spokesman said Friday the department has verified that the minivan wasn't subject to recalls.Full Story >
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceFull Story >
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsFull Story >
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."Full Story >
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearFull Story >
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAFull Story >
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodFull Story >
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingFull Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themFull Story >
