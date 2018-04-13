Appeal leads to delay in Ohio buried newborn murder case

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader who's accused of killing and burying her newborn baby won't go on trial in Ohio next week.
The delay comes after attorneys for 19-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson appealed a ruling from Thursday on disputed medical testimony in the case.
The trial was scheduled to begin Monday.
Richardson was charged with aggravated murder, corpse abuse and other counts after her baby's remains were found last July in Carlisle, a village some 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.
The prosecutor alleges Richardson buried her full-term baby near her family's home. Defense attorneys argue the baby was stillborn and that Richardson was scared.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
