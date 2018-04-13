Kentucky lawmakers easily override governor's veto

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House of Representatives has overridden a veto from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin to make it easier for some agencies to leave the state's troubled retirement system.

Bevin said the bill would require the state to finance the agencies' exits with no interest, eventually costing taxpayers up to $2 billion. Bevin supported the bill's other provision, which would give local governments more time to make increased pension contributions. Bevin asked for lawmakers to pass that provision in a separate bill either Friday or Saturday.

But lawmakers did not agree. The House voted to override Bevin's veto by a vote of 94-2. The Senate soon followed with a vote of 34-4.

Local governments had warned they would have to lay off workers and cut services if the bill did not become law.

