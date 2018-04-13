Here’s the news: Huey Lewis cancels 2018 tour - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

The Grammy-winning singer said he lost his hearing earlier this year. (Source: WTMJ/CNN) The Grammy-winning singer said he lost his hearing earlier this year. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

(RNN) – The news isn’t good. Huey Lewis is cancelling his 2018 tour.

Blame it on hearing loss.

“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing,” Lewis said on his official web page. “Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing.”

Lewis’ doctors believe he has Meniere’s disease, the Grammy-award winning singer said. Meniere's is a chronic inner ear disorder that causes progressive, ultimately permanent, hearing loss, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Lewis is best known for a string of hits in the 1980s, including “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” “Hip to be Square,” and “If This is It.”

He won a Grammy for Record of the Year in 1985 for the single “The Power of Love,” which was featured in “Back to the Future.”

Lewis had a cameo in the film.

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach gave a shout out to Lewis.

Other fans wished him well.

