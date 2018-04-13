Here’s the news: Huey Lewis cancels 2018 tour

The Grammy-winning singer said he lost his hearing earlier this year. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

(RNN) – The news isn’t good. Huey Lewis is cancelling his 2018 tour.

Blame it on hearing loss.

“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing,” Lewis said on his official web page. “Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing.”

Lewis’ doctors believe he has Meniere’s disease, the Grammy-award winning singer said. Meniere's is a chronic inner ear disorder that causes progressive, ultimately permanent, hearing loss, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Huey Lewis and The News cancel all 2018 performances. See attached note from Huey. pic.twitter.com/FbWqDlGwnR — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) April 13, 2018

Lewis is best known for a string of hits in the 1980s, including “The Heart of Rock and Roll,” “Hip to be Square,” and “If This is It.”

He won a Grammy for Record of the Year in 1985 for the single “The Power of Love,” which was featured in “Back to the Future.”

Lewis had a cameo in the film.

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach gave a shout out to Lewis.

My ♥? goes out to Huey Lewis at this time. How hard must it have been for him to write this tweet? Thank you for all of the amazing music. This is why I use in ear monitors + @REV33TrueSound https://t.co/vL3Q0gqGWR — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) April 13, 2018

Other fans wished him well.

I saw @Huey_Lewis_News perform in Chicago at a private event in the early 90s. He was awesome. Sad to hear the news today and I hope he get's better. — ??The Batman Resists?????? (@GothamKnight05) April 13, 2018

Just heard the sad news about Huey Lewis losing his hearing, had to give Spots a spin pic.twitter.com/s2G2m9tsGz — Shawn Kohne (@TheUniBaller) April 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.