Parents of teen trapped in van: 'We also have questions and want answers'

This week, a Seven Hills student was tragically found dead in his van.

"Anyone who ever encountered Kyle knows he lit up a room with his larger than life, funny, smart and positive personality with inclusion of all," his parents said in a statement released Friday.

You can read that full statement below:

We would like to share a few words about our remarkable son. Kyle embraced life with a passion far beyond his years. We thank God for sharing him with us for over 16 years but we so desperately wish he was here today. We have had many requests from members of the media to talk about what happened to Kyle and what may happen next. We respect the media's need for information and we thank them for continuing to ask questions about what happened to Kyle, as we also have questions and want answers. Right now, every ounce of our family's energy is focused on getting through the next few days as we say goodbye to our son who brought joy to so many and who will never be forgotten by all those who loved him. Anyone who ever encountered Kyle knows he lit up a room with his larger than life, funny, smart and positive personality with inclusion of all. His friends know him as a leader with incredible potential that kept them laughing with his wit and innovative mind. He is unforgettable and we, as a family, will make sure he is never forgotten. We ask that the media respect our privacy over the next few days as we say goodbye to our son. In the near future we will have more to say and will share our plans soon, but right now we must come together as a family and help one another get through this. Finally, to those who have reached out with compassion and caring over the loss of Kyle - we cannot thank you enough and wanted to share a few of our favorite photos. Your kindness will help us survive the terrible days ahead. Thank you.

Both technical problems and human error may be to blame in failing to locate Kyle Plush.

Plush, 16, was found dead inside the family's gold Honda Odyssey van by his father near the school Tuesday night, about five hours after the teen placed two 911 calls pleading for help and providing details on his location and the description of his vehicle.

The dispatcher who fielded the second call has been placed on leave.

The teen's death has been ruled accidental.

Jackie Taggart-Boyd said Kyle and her son Spencer were friends and classmates and Seven Hills. Kyle was something special, she recalled, describing him as the life of the party. She said Spencer called him the most positive person he'd ever met.

"Everybody really just adored him," she said.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington.

Kyle's funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., East End.

The family is asking for memorial donations to go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati, 350 Erkenbrecher Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229.

