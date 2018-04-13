Police execute search warrant, find handgun under 2-month-old's car seat

Cincinnati police say they recently found a 9-mm handgun underneath a baby in a car seat while executing a search warrant. (WXIX)

Carlene Branch, 36, is facing tampering with evidence and child endangering charges.

The search was conducted Friday morning at an apartment in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue.

According to Hamilton County Job and Family Services, Branch is not related to the two-month-old baby.

The baby’s mother is a minor who was also present at the time of the search. She’s being held at the county juvenile detention center.

The infant is in the custody of his maternal grandmother, officials said.

Jean Cain, 80, has lived in the neighborhood for 45 years.

“It doesn’t surprise me," she says. "Things like that go on.”

However, she adds it wasn't always this way.

“It changed a lot," she said. "Things were different in them days. Neighbors were all friendly and you knew everybody.”

Cincinnati police and the Hamilton County Job and Family Services are investigating.

FOX19 also tried calling Branch at the phone number she’s listed under for comment. If we hear from her, we’ll update this story.

