Man pleads guilty to role in fatal shooting in Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - An Ohio man has struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to his role in a fatal shooting in Colorado.
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports Joshua Baker, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated robbery and being an accessory to a crime. He faces between 20 and 32 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Baker was one of three Cincinnati men charged in the 2016 robbery and death of 20-year-old Devon Smeltz, of Fort Collins. Smeltz, who police say was a cocaine dealer, was found dead in a row of trees in a rural area east of Fort Collins.
Baker's plea deal calls on him to testify at the trial of his co-defendants. If he refuses, the plea would be withdrawn.
Prosecutors say the three defendants traveled from Ohio to Colorado in August 2016.
Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
