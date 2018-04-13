In Kentucky, teachers claim victory as vetoes rejected

By BRUCE SCHREINER and ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - As Kentucky teachers declare victory after the Republican-dominated legislature overrode vetoes from the state's GOP governor of a spending plan that included new money for education, the question going forward is whether teachers will be able to sustain their momentum into the fall elections.

Teacher Karen Schwartz brought a sign to Kentucky's state Capitol on Friday declaring "Support our Schools." But it was her shoes, a comfortable pair of Crocs, that had a bigger message for state lawmakers. She said teachers are not going to get tired.

Teachers had been booing Republicans for months after they passed changes to the teachers' pension system. But Friday, teachers cheered as Republicans voted to override Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes.

