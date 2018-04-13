In Kentucky, teachers claim victory as vetoes rejected

By BRUCE SCHREINER and ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - As Kentucky teachers declare victory after the Republican-dominated legislature overrode vetoes from the state's GOP governor of a spending plan that included new money for education, the question going forward is whether teachers will be able to sustain their momentum into the fall elections.
Teacher Karen Schwartz brought a sign to Kentucky's state Capitol on Friday declaring "Support our Schools." But it was her shoes, a comfortable pair of Crocs, that had a bigger message for state lawmakers. She said teachers are not going to get tired.
Teachers had been booing Republicans for months after they passed changes to the teachers' pension system. But Friday, teachers cheered as Republicans voted to override Gov. Matt Bevin's vetoes.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
Residents of one Middletown neighborhood woke up to find their street had been turned into a dumping ground Friday.Full Story >
Residents of one Middletown neighborhood woke up to find their street had been turned into a dumping ground Friday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say they recently found a 9-mm handgun underneath a baby in a car seat while executing a search warrant.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say they recently found a 9-mm handgun underneath a baby in a car seat while executing a search warrant.Full Story >
As the city and Hamilton County Prosecutor continue to investigate the death of Kyle Plush, FOX19 NOW is taking a closer look at who could be liable and what charges may come.Full Story >
As the city and Hamilton County Prosecutor continue to investigate the death of Kyle Plush, FOX19 NOW is taking a closer look at who could be liable and what charges may come.Full Story >
By now, you've probably heard about the tragic death of a 16-year-old from Anderson Township.Full Story >
By now, you've probably heard about the tragic death of a 16-year-old from Anderson Township.Full Story >