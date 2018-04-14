'Amadeus' director Milos Forman dies at 86

Director Milos Forman, best known for his films “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Amadeus,” has died. (Source: AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

(RNN) – Director Milos Forman, best known for his films "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest" and "Amadeus," has died at the age of 86.

Forman's agent confirmed his death, multiple outlets reported, including CNN.

Forman directed nearly two dozen films in his career, but he enjoyed his greatest critical and commercial success during the '70s and '80s.

He won two academy awards for Best Director, the first for his 1975 adaptation of Ken Kesey’s novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and his second in 1984 for directing the hit Mozart biopic "Amadeus."

Forman was born in the Czech Republic in 1932. His father was a member of a resistance group against the Nazis and was later arrested by the Gestapo when Forman was 8 years old. The Gestapo also arrested his mother. Both of Forman’s parents were killed in Nazi concentration camps.

Forman would remain in Europe after the war, and in the early 1960s he began making films.

He moved to the United States in the late '60s to make his first American film, the 1971 commercial failure "Taking Off."

Forman rebounded four years later with the iconic "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest," which won five Academy Awards, including one for himself as director.

He followed up his success in 1979 with a film adaptation of the hit musical "Hair," and then in 1981 with an adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s novel "Ragtime."

Then in 1984 came "Amadeus," which was based on the successful play by Peter Shaffer, which itself was loosely based on the life of Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The film won eight Academy Awards, including Forman’s second Oscar for Best Director.

Forman would continue making films throughout the 1990s and the 2000s. His biggest successes after “Amadeus” were two other biographies of colorful real-life characters: the Larry Flynt biopic "The People vs. Larry Flynt," and "Man on the Moon," about comedian Andy Kaufman.

