Polling places moved from schools over safety concerns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - A handful of polling places are being moved out of Youngstown-area schools in northeast Ohio for the May primary over concern for student safety.
The Mahoning County Board of Elections announced this week it's moving polling locations from six schools: Martin Luther King Jr., Williamson, Harding and Paul C. Bunn elementary schools, Poland Seminary High School and the Center for Community Empowerment.
Board Director Joyce Kale-Pesta says many of the locations would have had voters sharing hallways or entrances with students.
Kale-Pesta says the move is precautionary and that she would "rather be safe than sorry with kids."
Polling locations at Chaney and East high schools will remain because the schools have separate entrances for voters.
