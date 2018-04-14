Army Corps to dredge 2 recreational harbors in Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will dredge two recreational harbors in Ohio for the first time in several years.
The Plain Dealer reports the Army Corps announced Tuesday it will dredge the Rocky River and Vermilion harbors this summer. Documents show $920,000 in federal money will help fund the Rocky River project and $880,000 has been earmarked for Vermilion.
High water levels in the Great Lakes have helped postpone dredging projects at many harbors. Army Corps officials say shallow draft recreational harbors used by fishing and recreational boats are most in need of dredging.
Rocky River and Vermilion are the only shallow draft recreational harbors in northeast Ohio.
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.Full Story >
A single vehicle crash left one man dead Friday night, the Boone County Sheriff's Office says.Full Story >
A single vehicle crash left one man dead Friday night, the Boone County Sheriff's Office says.Full Story >
Enjoy another pleasant day Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near the 80° mark.Full Story >
Enjoy another pleasant day Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near the 80° mark.Full Story >
Residents of one Middletown neighborhood woke up to find their street had been turned into a dumping ground Friday.Full Story >
Residents of one Middletown neighborhood woke up to find their street had been turned into a dumping ground Friday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say they recently found a 9-mm handgun underneath a baby in a car seat while executing a search warrant.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say they recently found a 9-mm handgun underneath a baby in a car seat while executing a search warrant.Full Story >